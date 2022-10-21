On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 11:04 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/24/2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,866,044; $238.68.

2. The Weeknd; $7,351,354; $155.71.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/24/2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,866,044; $238.68.

2. The Weeknd; $7,351,354; $155.71.

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss the advancement of cloud adoption and optimization with agency and industry leaders.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $7,105,208; $157.42.

4. Lady Gaga; $5,647,281; $135.46.

5. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $5,312,222; $131.54.

6. Ed Sheeran; $4,692,176; $80.24.

7. Grupo Firme; $4,109,920; $146.56.

8. Kenny Chesney; $3,686,436; $105.74.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,258,240; $122.27.

10. Harry Styles; $2,232,490; $130.74.

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. Morgan Wallen; $2,185,195; $115.37.

12. Iron Maiden; $2,062,631; $73.72.

13. Karol G; $1,931,357; $155.40.

14. My Chemical Romance; $1,879,368; $157.18.

15. Kendrick Lamar; $1,768,654; $142.60.

16. Post Malone; $1,742,427; $137.38.

17. Silk Sonic; $1,613,263; $312.78.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

18. Roger Waters; $1,536,139; $121.76.

19. Mary J. Blige; $1,456,593; $135.50.

20. Lizzo; $1,434,373; $116.98.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|27 DigiMarCon Africa 2022 - Digital...
10|27 Catch 'Em in the Act: An...
10|27 Embracing Strategic Portfolio...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories