Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/31/2022 : TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS 1. Bad Bunny; $9,866,044; $238.68. 2. The Weeknd; $7,485,424; $159.30.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/31/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,866,044; $238.68.

2. The Weeknd; $7,485,424; $159.30.

3. Lady Gaga; $5,846,458; $139.73.

4. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,329,243; $131.63.

5. Ed Sheeran; $4,735,543; $80.16.

6. Kenny Chesney; $4,067,242; $105.49.

7. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

8. Harry Styles; $2,358,957; $135.45.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,323,895; $113.65.

10. Morgan Wallen; $2,199,873; $117.66.

11. Karol G; $1,984,258; $159.88.

12. My Chemical Romance; $1,864,182; $155.13.

13. Iron Maiden; $1,825,995; $74.17.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,765,664; $140.54.

15. Post Malone; $1,742,427; $137.38.

16. Roger Waters; $1,622,103; $131.34.

17. Silk Sonic; $1,613,263; $312.78.

18. Mary J. Blige; $1,456,593; $135.50.

19. Lizzo; $1,434,373; $116.99.

20. Billie Eilish; $1,433,812; $103.51.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.