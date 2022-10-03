On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others

The Associated Press
October 3, 2022 11:05 am
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A tour bus carrying country music singer and songwriter Hardy and three others was involved in a crash that injured everyone on board.

All four people on the bus were treated for “significant injuries” suffered in the crash as they headed home from a Saturday night show in Bristol, Tennessee, Hardy said on social media. He did not give details on the injuries.

The bus overturned on Interstate 40 West near...

READ MORE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A tour bus carrying country music singer and songwriter Hardy and three others was involved in a crash that injured everyone on board.

All four people on the bus were treated for “significant injuries” suffered in the crash as they headed home from a Saturday night show in Bristol, Tennessee, Hardy said on social media. He did not give details on the injuries.

The bus overturned on Interstate 40 West near Nashville early Sunday, news outlets reported.

Hardy said he had been released from the hospital, but he was ordered by doctors to focus on recovering over the next few weeks. The musician asked for prayers for the bus driver, who was still hospitalized.

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. Agency and industry leaders discuss cloud strategy, security and applications.

Hardy was the 2022 Academy of Country Music Songwriter of the Year and has had chart-topping hits as a vocalist and songwriter including “Sold Out” and the collaborative “One Beer.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|10 AUSA 2022 Annual Meeting &...
10|10 (ISC)2 Security Congress
10|10 MGT-348/PER-233 - Medical Preparedness...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories