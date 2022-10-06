On Air: What's Working in Washington
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
October 6, 2022 11:22 am
1 min read
      

1. “Verity: Collector’s Edition” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Kingdom of the Feared” by Kerri Maniscalco (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

5. “Live Wire” by Kelly Rippa (Dey Street Books)

6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “The Golden Enclaves” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “I’m So Glad You Were Born” by Ainsley Earhardt (Zonderkidz)

11. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

12. “Killing the Legends” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “Treasure State” by C.J. Box (Minotaur)

14. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

15. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

16. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

17. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

18. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

19. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

20. “Suspect” by Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishing)

21. “Discipline is Destiny” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

22. “After the Bite” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

23. “Blowback” by James Patterson and Brendan DeBois (Little, Brown)

24. “Heaven Official’s Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu, Vol. 4” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

25. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

Top Stories