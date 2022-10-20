On Air: What's Working in Washington
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
October 20, 2022 11:18 am
1 min read
      

1. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J. K. Rowling; art by Jim Kay with Neil Packer

(Scholastic)

2. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille (Scribner)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Lore Olympus: Volume Three” by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

11. “Dark Whisper” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

12. “The High Notes, Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

14. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Distant Thunder, Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

16. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

17. “Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

18. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

19. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

20. “I’m So Glad You Were Born” by Ainsley Earhardt; art by Kim Barnes (Zonderkidz)

21. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

22. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

23. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

24. “Luckiest Girl Alive” by Jessica Knoll (Simon & Schuster)

25. “Finding Carly” by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production LLC)

Top Stories