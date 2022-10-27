On Air: What's Working in Washington
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
October 27, 2022 11:13 am
1 min read
      

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. “The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Beyond the Wand” by Tom Felton (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

11. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J. K. Rowling; art by Jim Kay with Neil Packer

(Scholastic)

12. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

13. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

14. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

16. “Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

17. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

18. “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille (Scribner)

19. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

20. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

21. “Madly, Deeply” by Alan Rickman (Henry Holt and Co.)

22. “Bibi: My Story” by Benjamin Netanyahu (Threshold Editions)

23. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” by Paul Newman (Knopf)

24. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

25. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle; art by Jill McElmurry (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

