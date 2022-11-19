AP Top Entertainment News at 10:20 p.m. EST

Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general

Collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for $670K

George Lois, icon of ads and magazine covers, dead at 91

Tree of Life shooting survivors’ stories told in documentary

Jury says it’s deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial

Ned Rorem, prize-winning composer and writer, dies at 99

After 13 nominations, Diane Warren finally gets her Oscar

Nicki Minaj, Maluma,...

READ MORE