Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:00 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 12:00 am
< a min read
      

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored
Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures
Deliberations in Paul Haggis rape lawsuit set to start
Review: Ferrell, Reynolds get ‘Spirited’ in holiday musical
Latin star Bad Bunny tops Apple Music Awards after huge 2022
Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP
Sean Penn loans Oscar to Zelenskyy until Ukraine wins war
Iconic Brazilian...

READ MORE

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures

Deliberations in Paul Haggis rape lawsuit set to start

Review: Ferrell, Reynolds get ‘Spirited’ in holiday musical

Latin star Bad Bunny tops Apple Music Awards after huge 2022

Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP

Sean Penn loans Oscar to Zelenskyy until Ukraine wins war

Iconic Brazilian singer Gal Costa dies at 77

Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

Review: In ‘Wakanda Forever,’ an empire mourns and rebuilds

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|16 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
11|16 Modernizing Your Data Strategy with...
11|16 Virtual All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories