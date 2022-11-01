Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
November 1, 2022 12:05 am
< a min read
      

Perfect 10: Taylor Swift sets Billboard Hot 100 first
Judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger
Woman says Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1991 and 2008
Cameron Crowe’s ‘Almost Famous’ rocks out on Broadway
Clea DuVall returns to ‘High School’ with duo Tegan and Sara
Louisiana services set for rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
New this week:...

READ MORE

Perfect 10: Taylor Swift sets Billboard Hot 100 first

Judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger

Woman says Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1991 and 2008

Cameron Crowe’s ‘Almost Famous’ rocks out on Broadway

Clea DuVall returns to ‘High School’ with duo Tegan and Sara

Louisiana services set for rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis

Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing

New this week: Radcliffe gets weird, ‘Causeway’ and Phoenix

Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth’s son, dies at 25

Review: ‘The Revolutionary’ chronicles key Founding Father

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|7 Modern Warfare Week
11|7 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
11|7 Cybersecurity Tools and Techniques for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories