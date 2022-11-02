AP Top Entertainment News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff’s killing

Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023

Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was ‘chill’ Migos member

Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with his most personal film

Review: Jennifer Lawrence keeps ‘Causeway’ nicely afloat

Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel’s Stan Lee

Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49

The Rock Hall of Fame...

READ MORE