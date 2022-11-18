AP Top Entertainment News at 12:11 a.m. EST

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

Review: ‘She Said’ chronicles the scoop that fed a movement

Prosecution rests case at Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial

Drexler surprises with 6 Latin Grammys; Rosalia best album

Review: Fine young cannibals in the tender ‘Bones and All’

The Home Edit founders add a podcast to their growing brand

Man charged with arranging rapper Young Dolph’s killing

Robert Clary, last...

READ MORE