AP Top Entertainment News at 12:15 a.m. EST

Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Amid Musk Twitter chaos, athletes & celebs cope just like us
Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book’s replica autographs
Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés dies at 79
‘My Favorite Year,’ comic salute to TV’s golden age, hits 40
Proposed merger of two publishing giants is officially over
Review: ‘Devotion’ is a quiet tale of allyship amid heroics
New this...
READ MORE
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Amid Musk Twitter chaos, athletes & celebs cope just like us
Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book’s replica autographs
Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés dies at 79
‘My Favorite Year,’ comic salute to TV’s golden age, hits 40
Proposed merger of two publishing giants is officially over
Review: ‘Devotion’ is a quiet tale of allyship amid heroics
New this week: Lizzo, ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘The Woman King’
Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming
‘The Crown’ puts both Diana, Camilla in sympathetic light
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.