Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
November 6, 2022 12:27 am
< a min read
      

Duran Duran, Pat Benatar stumble and roar into Rock Hall
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis
UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III
Sci-fi drama ‘Westworld’ canceled by HBO after 4 seasons
Media preps for 2022 election with focus on democracy issues
From ‘Enola Holmes’ to ‘Extraction,’ Netflix bets on sequels

READ MORE

Duran Duran, Pat Benatar stumble and roar into Rock Hall

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis

UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III

Sci-fi drama ‘Westworld’ canceled by HBO after 4 seasons

Media preps for 2022 election with focus on democracy issues

From ‘Enola Holmes’ to ‘Extraction,’ Netflix bets on sequels

DA to review cases involving LA cop accused of CBS tip off

Filmmaker Haggis finishes testimony, denies claims by women

Settlement reached in suits over FBI posing as AP reporter

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News