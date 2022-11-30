AP Top Entertainment News at 3:59 a.m. EST

Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial

Review: Slice into the holiday spirit with ‘Violent Night’

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ extends its long Broadway goodbye

UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins at Gotham Awards

Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts

Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66

Israeli...

READ MORE