AP Top Entertainment News at 8:24 a.m. EDT

Weinstein attorney, accuser clash over her memory of assault
New calculator tackles inequality in missing persons stories
CNBC axes Shepard Smith’s nightly newscast after two years
LAPD captain’s allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
John Mellencamp revisits ‘Scarecrow,’ his game-changing disc
Embattled actor Spacey to receive achievement award in Italy
Filmmaker Haggis says he never forced himself on publicist
George Booth, cartoonist of domestic farce, dies at...
READ MORE
Weinstein attorney, accuser clash over her memory of assault
New calculator tackles inequality in missing persons stories
CNBC axes Shepard Smith’s nightly newscast after two years
LAPD captain’s allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
John Mellencamp revisits ‘Scarecrow,’ his game-changing disc
Embattled actor Spacey to receive achievement award in Italy
Filmmaker Haggis says he never forced himself on publicist
George Booth, cartoonist of domestic farce, dies at 96
Review: Glen Phillips is thoughtful and tuneful on new album
Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.