Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
November 1, 2022 12:13 pm
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

4. supertype, Philipp Stollenmayer

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Gas, Find Your Crush

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Google, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

7. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. forScore, forScore, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Google Chrome, Google LLC

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Boba Recipe: DIY Bubble Tea, HIGAME Jsc

8. Mystical Mixing, Crazy Labs

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

Top Stories