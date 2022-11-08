On Air: Inside the IC
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 11:54 am
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin...

READ MORE

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. The Past Within, Rusty Lake

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. Gas, Find Your Crush

2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. The Past Within, Rusty Lake

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

9. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Mods for Melon Playground 3D, Vladyslav Pimkin

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. Disney+, Disney

7. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

8. Going Balls, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories