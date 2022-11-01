Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Bullet Train
2. Nope
3. Top Gun: Maverick
Movies US charts:
1. Bullet Train
2. Nope
3. Top Gun: Maverick
4. Don’t Worry Darling
5. Barbarian
6. Fall
7. Where the Crawdads Sing
8. Confess, Fletch
9. Bros
10. Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Vengeance (2022)
2. Medieval
3. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
4. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
5. What We Do In the Shadows
6. Bandit
7. Trick ’R Treat (2008)
8. Mack & Rita
9. Men (2022)
10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.