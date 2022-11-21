Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3: Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 71. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 67. Actor William Fichtner (“Mom,” “Invasion”) is 66. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 63. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Rum Diary,” “To Die For”) is 62. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 62. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 60. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More)... READ MORE

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3:

Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 71. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 67. Actor William Fichtner (“Mom,” “Invasion”) is 66. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 63. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Rum Diary,” “To Die For”) is 62. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 62. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 60. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 60. Actor Fisher Stevens (TV’s “Early Edition,” film’s “Short Circuit”) is 59. Actor Robin Givens is 58. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 54. Actor Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is 53. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 52. Actor Kirk Acevedo (“Fringe,” “Oz”) is 51. Rapper Twista is 50. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 46. Actor Lashana Lynch (“No Time To Die”) is 35.

Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 93. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 82. Singer Randy Newman is 79. Musician Paul Shaffer (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 73. Actor Ed Harris is 72. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson (“Law and Order”) is 70. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 66. Actor Judd Nelson is 63. Director Alfonso Cuaro (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 61. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 60. Actor Jane Sibbett (“Friends, “Herman’s Head”) is 60. Comedian Jon Stewart is 60. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (“NYPD Blue,” ″The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 56. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 54. Actor Gina Tognoni (“The Young and the Restless”) is 49. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 48. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 47. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 46. Actor Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) is 44. Rapper Chamillionaire is 43. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 43. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) is 39. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 39. Singer Trey Songz is 38. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”) is 38. Actor Scarlett Pomers (“Reba”) is 34. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 29.

Nov. 29: Blues musician John Mayall is 89. Actor Diane Ladd is 87. Musician Chuck Mangione is 82. Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals is 80. Actor Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “The Marshal”) is 70. Director Joel Coen is 68. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 67. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 62. Actor Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue”) is 61. Actor Tom Sizemore is 61. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 60. Actor Don Cheadle is 58. Actor-producer Neill Barry (“Friends and Lovers”) is 57. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 54. Actor Larry Joe Campbell (“According to Jim”) is 52. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 52. Actor Paola Turbay (“True Blood”) is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 51. Actor Gena Lee Nolin (“Sheena,” ″Baywatch”) is 51. Actor Brian Baumgartner (“The Office”) is 50. Actor Julian Ovenden (“Downton Abbey”) is 47. Actor Anna Faris (“Mom,” ″Scary Movie”) is 46. Gospel singer James Fortune is 45. Actor Lauren German (“Lucifer,” ″Chicago Fire”) is 44. Rapper The Game is 43. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 41. Actor-comedian John Milhiser (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Actor Lucas Black (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Sling Blade”) is 40. Actor Diego Boneta (“Scream Queens”) is 32. Actor Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”) is 24.

Nov. 30: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 85. Director Ridley Scott is 85. Writer-director Terrence Malick (“The Thin Red Line”) is 79. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 77. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 70. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 69. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 68. Singer Billy Idol is 67. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 65. Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 65. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 59. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 57. DJ Steve Aoki is 45. Singer Clay Aiken (“American Idol”) is 44. Actor Elisha Cuthbert (“24”) is 40. Actor Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 37. Model Chrissy Teigen is 37. Actor Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”) is 35. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse (“The Mindy Project”) is 34. Actor Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify”) is 33. Actor Tyla Harris (“For Life”) is 22.

Dec. 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 87. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 83. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 80. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 78. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 78. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 77. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 76. Actor Treat Williams is 71. Country singer Kim Richey is 66. Actor Charlene Tilton is 64. Model-actor Carol Alt is 62. Actor Jeremy Northam (“The Tudors,” ″Happy, Texas”) is 61. Actor Katherine LaNasa (“Longmire,” “Deception”) is 56. Actor Nestor Carbonell (“Lost,” ″Suddenly Susan”) is 55. Actor Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) is 52. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 52. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 50. Actor David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 47. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 45. Actor Nate Torrence (“Hello Ladies”) is 45. Singer Mat Kearney is 44. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 40. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera (“Godfather of Harlem,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) is 37. Singer-actor Janelle Monae is 37. Actor Ashley Monique Clark (“The Hughleys”) is 34. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 34. Actor Zoe Kravitz (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 34. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 32.

Dec. 2: Actor Cathy Lee Crosby (“That’s Incredible”) is 78. Director Penelope Spheeris (“Wayne’s World,” “The Decline of Western Civilization”) is 77. Actor Ron Raines (“Guiding Light”) is 73. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 72. Actor Keith Szarabajka (”Angel,” “The Equalizer”) is 70. Actor Dan Butler (“Frasier”) is 68. News anchor Stone Phillips is 68. Actor Dennis Christopher (“Breaking Away,” ″Chariots of Fire”) is 67. Actor Steven Bauer (“Scarface”) is 66. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 62. Actor Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”) is 59. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 54. Actor Lucy Liu is 54. Actor Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”) is 54. Actor Rena Sofer (“24,” ″Just Shoot Me”) is 54. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 52. Actor Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 52. Singer Nelly Furtado is 44. Singer Britney Spears is 41. Singer-actor Jana Kramer is 39. Actor Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 39. Actor Alfred Enoch (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 34. Singer Charlie Puth is 31.

Dec. 3: Singer Jaye P. Morgan (“The Gong Show”) is 91. Actor Nicolas Coster (“The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo”) is 89. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 74. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 73. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 68. Actor Steven Culp (“Desperate Housewives”) is 67. Actor Daryl Hannah is 62. Actor Julianne Moore is 62. Actor Brendan Fraser is 54. Singer Montell Jordan is 54. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 53. Actor Bruno Campos (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Jesse”) is 49. Actor Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”) is 49. Actor Lauren Roman (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 47. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 43. Actor Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is 43. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 42. Actor Jenna Dewan (“The Resident,” ″Supergirl”) is 42. Actor Brian Bonsall (“Family Ties”) is 41. Actor Dascha Polanco (“Orange is the New Black”) is 40. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 39. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 38. Actor Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia”) is 367. Actor Jake T. Austin (“The Fosters,” ″Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 28.

