Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 5:58 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — TBA

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — TBA

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

