Today in Entertainment History: Adele’s “25” released

On Nov. 20, 1966, the musical “Cabaret” opened on Broadway.

In 1970, Kinks singer Ray Davies re-recorded one word for the single “Apeman.” The song contained the word “foggin’,” which sounded too much like an expletive.

In 1973, Who drummer Keith Moon collapsed twice during a concert in San Francisco, apparently because of jet lag. Guitarist Pete Townshend asked for a volunteer from the audience to finish the set — and got one.

In 1983, an estimated 100 million people watched the controversial ABC movie “The Day After,” which depicted the outbreak of nuclear war.

In 1990, Milli Vanilli held a press conference to discuss the lip-synching scandal that cost them their Grammy. Rob Pilatus (pih-LAY’-tuhs) told kids to get a good lawyer if they want to get into show business.

In 1994, musician David Crosby got a liver transplant.

In 2015, Adele released her “25” album. It sold 3.38 million copies in its first week of release in the U.S., setting a record for first-week sales.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Estelle Parsons (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 95. Comedian Dick Smothers is 84. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 80. Actor Veronica Hamel is 79. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 76. Musician Joe Walsh is 75. Actor Richard Masur (“One Day at a Time”) is 74. Actor Bo Derek is 66. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 65. Actor Sean Young is 63. Pianist Jim Brickman is 61. Actor Ming-Na (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Mulan”) is 59. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 57. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 57. Actor Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 53. Actor Sabrina Lloyd (“Numb3rs”) is 52. Actor Joel McHale (“Community”) is 51. Actor Marisa Ryan (“New York Undercover”) is 48. Country singer Dierks (DURKS) Bentley is 47. Actor Joshua Gomez (“Chuck”) is 47. Country singer Josh Turner is 45. Actor Nadine Velazquez (“My Name Is Earl”) is 44. Actor Jacob Pitts (“Sneaky Pete,” “Justified”) is 43. Actor Jeremy Jordan (“Supergirl”) is 38. Actor Ashley Fink (“Glee”) is 36. Bassist Jared Followill of Kings of Leon is 36. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz (“Station 19”) is 36. Actor Cody Linley (“Hannah Montana”) is 33. Guitarist Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 27.

