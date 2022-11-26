Today in Entertainment History: “Casablanca” premiered

On Nov. 26, 1942, the film “Casablanca,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, had its world premiere in New York City. In 1956, bandleader Tommy Dorsey was found dead at his Connecticut home after apparently choking. He was 51. In 1962, The Beatles recorded “Please Please Me.” In 1968, Cream performed its farewell concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Guitarist Eric Clapton and drummer Ginger Baker continued working together in the band Blind... READ MORE

On Nov. 26, 1942, the film “Casablanca,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, had its world premiere in New York City.

In 1956, bandleader Tommy Dorsey was found dead at his Connecticut home after apparently choking. He was 51.

In 1962, The Beatles recorded “Please Please Me.”

In 1968, Cream performed its farewell concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Guitarist Eric Clapton and drummer Ginger Baker continued working together in the band Blind Faith.

In 1976, 10cc (ten-see-see) broke up.

In 1982, jazz trumpeter Miles Davis married actor Cicely Tyson in New York. Comedian Bill Cosby was the best man. Davis and Tyson divorced in 1989.

In 1989, more than 45 acts participated in an earthquake relief “Rock-A-Thon” broadcast on public television and in Northern California. Concerts were held in San Francisco, Oakland and Watsonville, the town hit hardest by the quake.

In 1992, Michael Jackson’s “Dangerous” album was released. Hundreds of fans lined up at stores nationwide to buy it on the first day.

Today’s Birthdays: Impressionist Rich Little is 84. Singer Tina Turner is 83. Singer Jean Terrell (The Supremes) is 78. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 77. Actor Marianne Muellerleile (mul-ler-LY’-lee) (Film’s “Memento,” TV’s “Life With Bonnie”) is 74. Actor Scott Jacoby (“That Certain Summer”) is 66. Actor Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest,” “St. Elsewhere”) is 63. Country singer Linda Davis is 60. Actor Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) is 57. Actor Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 56. Actor Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) is 49. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels (”The L Word,” “Popular”) is 48. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled (KAL’-ehd) is 47. Actor Maia (MY’-ah) Campbell (“In the House”) is 46. Country singer Joe Nichols is 46. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Red are 44. Actor Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 42. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 41. Actor Jessica Camacho (“Taken,” “The Flash”) is 40. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 38. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 38. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 37. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 35. Singer-actor Rita Ora is 32. Actor Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville,” “Sharknado”) is 29.

