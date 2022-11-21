Today in Entertainment History: Kiss Army was formed

On Nov. 21, 1934, the Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes” opened in New York. In 1960, George Harrison was deported from Germany after The Beatles had moved to Hamburg to play clubs there. Authorities were tipped off that he was not yet 18 and was therefore not allowed to be in a nightclub after midnight. In 1974, the Kiss Army fan club officially formed in Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1980, an estimated 83 million TV... READ MORE

On Nov. 21, 1934, the Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes” opened in New York.

In 1960, George Harrison was deported from Germany after The Beatles had moved to Hamburg to play clubs there. Authorities were tipped off that he was not yet 18 and was therefore not allowed to be in a nightclub after midnight.

In 1974, the Kiss Army fan club officially formed in Terre Haute, Indiana.

In 1980, an estimated 83 million TV viewers tuned in to the CBS prime-time soap opera “Dallas” to find out who shot J.R., played by Larry Hagman. It turned out to be Kristin Shephard, played by Mary Crosby.

Also in 1980, singer Don Henley was arrested after a nude 16-year-old girl, overdosing on drugs, was found in his Los Angeles home. Henley pleaded no contest, was fined and given probation.

In 1982, Liza Minnelli, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson and Andrew Lloyd Webber were honored as the first group of Grammy Living Legends at a gala in Los Angeles.

Also in 1982, singer Joni Mitchell married her bassist, Larry Klein, in Malibu, California. They divorced after nearly 12 years together.

In 1987, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married in Las Vegas. They separated after 10 years.

In 1990, singer Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall were married after being together for 12 years. They split in 1999.

In 1995, singer Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day was arrested for dropping his pants at a concert in Milwaukee. He was fined $141.

In 1996, actor Sherry Stringfield quit the cast of “ER” to spend more time with her family and boyfriend. She rejoined the cast five years later.

In 1997, rapper Coolio and seven members of his band were arrested for theft and assault in a boutique in Boblingen, Germany. They were accused of assaulting a clerk and stealing $2,000 in clothing.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 88. Actor Marlo Thomas is 85. Actor Juliet Mills (“Passions,” ″Nanny and the Professor”) is 81. Actor Goldie Hawn is 77. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 74. Singer Livingston Taylor is 72. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 70. Actor Cherry Jones (“The Horse Whisperer”) is 66. Bassist Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes is 62. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 60. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 59. Singer Bjork (BYORK) is 57. Singer Chauncey Hannibal of BLACKstreet is 54. Bassist Alex James of Blur is 54. TV personality Rib Hillis (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 52. Rapper Pretty Lou of Lost Boyz is 51. Football player-turned-TV host Michael Strahan (STRAY’-han) (“Good Morning America,” ″Live With Kelly and Michael”) is 51. Actor Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is 49. Country singer Kelsi Osborn of SHeDAISY (sh-DAY’-zee) is 48. Actor Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” ″It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 47. Actor Lindsey Haun (“Broken Bridges”) is 38. Actor Jena (JEH’-nuh) Malone (“Saved,” ″Life As A House”) is 38. Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 37. Actor Sam Palladio (“Nashville”) is 36.

