Today in Entertainment History: “Mack the Knife” won Grammy

On Nov. 29, 1948, “Kukla, Fran and Ollie” made its debut on NBC.

In 1959, the Record of the Year Grammy Award went to Bobby Darin for “Mack The Knife.” Frank Sinatra’s “Come Dance With Me” won the Album of the Year award. Sinatra didn’t show up to the ceremony, supposedly because he had gotten shut out at the very first Grammys, only six months earlier.

In 1969, John Lennon was convicted of marijuana possession and was fined.

In 1976, Jerry Lee Lewis shot his bass player, Norman “Butch” Owens, twice in the chest while trying to hit a soda bottle. Lewis was charged with shooting a firearm within the city limits.

In 1979, the four original members of Kiss performed together for what they thought was the last time. They reunited in 1996.

Also in 1979, model Anita Pallenberg, Keith Richard’s common-law wife, was cleared of murder charges. Her young male companion had been found shot to death in her home in New York state.

In 1981, actor Natalie Wood drowned off Santa Catalina Island, California, at age 43. The death was ruled accidental.

In 1986, actor Cary Grant died of a stroke in Davenport, Iowa, at age 82.

In 1995, singer Sammy Hagar married Kari Karte (KAHR’-tay) on a mountain in northern California.

In 1997, singer Whitney Houston canceled an appearance at the last minute at a Unification Church mass wedding in Washington, citing illness. She had said earlier she didn’t know the Unification Church was behind it when she agreed to the event.

In 2001, musician George Harrison died in Los Angeles after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 58.

Today’s Birthdays: Blues musician John Mayall is 89. Actor Diane Ladd is 87. Musician Chuck Mangione (man-jee-OH’-nee) is 82. Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere (kav-ah-LAYR’-ee) of The Rascals is 80. Actor Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “The Marshal”) is 70. Director Joel Coen is 68. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 67. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 62. Actor Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue”) is 61. Actor Tom Sizemore is 61. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 60. Actor Don Cheadle is 58. Actor-producer Neill Barry (“Friends and Lovers”) is 57. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 54. Actor Larry Joe Campbell (“According to Jim”) is 52. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 52. Actor Paola Turbay (“True Blood”) is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 51. Actor Gena (JEE’-nah) Lee Nolin (“Sheena,” ″Baywatch”) is 51. Actor Brian Baumgartner (“The Office”) is 50. Actor Julian Ovenden (“Downton Abbey”) is 47. Actor Anna (AH’-nuh) Faris (“Mom,” ″Scary Movie”) is 46. Gospel singer James Fortune is 45. Actor Lauren German (“Lucifer,” ″Chicago Fire”) is 44. Rapper The Game is 43. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 41. Actor-comedian John Milhiser (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Actor Lucas Black (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Sling Blade”) is 40. Actor Diego Boneta (“Scream Queens”) is 32. Actor Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”) is 24.

