Today in Entertainment History: “Malcolm X” opened

On Nov. 18, 1954, ABC radio and TV banned “Mambo Italiano” by Rosemary Clooney for what it called “offensive lyrics.”

In 1959, “Ben Hur,” starring Charlton Heston, had its world premiere in New York.

In 1959, actor-comedian Arthur Q. Bryan, who provided the voice of cartoon character Elmer Fudd, died in Hollywood at age 60.

In 1970, Jerry Lee Lewis and his cousin, Myra Gale Brown, were divorced in Memphis. They had married in 1958 when she was 13.

In 1972, Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant married Judy Seymour.

In 1987, the band U2 opened for itself as a country-rock group called the Dalton Brothers during a Los Angeles concert.

In 1992, Spike Lee’s movie “Malcolm X,” starring Denzel Washington, opened nationwide.

In 1994, the Rolling Stones broadcast a 20-minute segment of their show in Dallas, Texas, live over the Internet. They were the first major band to do that.

In 1997, police arrested singer Gary Glitter and questioned him about child pornography allegedly found on his computer. He later pleaded guilty to 54 charges of making indecent computer images of children.

In 1999, Doug Sahm of The Sir Douglas Quintet and of The Texas Tornados died of natural causes in Taos, New Mexico. He was 58.

In 2000, actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were married in New York.

In 2017, AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young died at the age of 64. He had been diagnosed with dementia three years earlier.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 83. Actor Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 80. Actor Susan Sullivan is 80. Country singer Jacky Ward is 76. Actor Jameson Parker (“Simon and Simon”) is 75. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci (ahn-DRAY’-ah mar-koh-VEE’-chee) is 74. Singer Graham Parker is 72. Actor Delroy Lindo (“The Good Fight”) is 70. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 69. Actor Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) is 64. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 62. Singer Kim Wilde is 62. Actor Tim Guinee (GIH’-nee) (“Elementary”) is 60. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 60. Singer Tim DeLaughter (dee-LAW’-ter) of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 57. Actor Romany (ROM’-ah-nee) Malco (“A Million Little Things,” “Weeds”) is 54. Actor Owen Wilson is 54. Actor Dan Bakkedahl (BAK’-eh-dahl) (“Life in Pieces,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 54. Singer-Broadway composer Duncan Sheik (SHEEK) is 53. Actor Mike Epps is 52. Actor Peta (PEE’-tah) Wilson (“La Femme Nikita”) is 52. Actor Chloe Sevigny (SEV’-en-ee) (“Big Love,” ″Boys Don’t Cry”) is 48. Actor Steven Pasquale (“The Good Wife”) is 46. Keyboardist Alberto Bof of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 45. Rapper Fabolous is 45. Actor-director Nate Parker (“Birth of a Nation”) is 43. Rapper Mike Jones is 42. Actor Mekia (meh-KEE’-ah) Cox (“Secrets and Lies”) is 41. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad (nah-SEEM’ ped-RAHD’) (“Scream Queens,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Actor Christina Vidal (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 41. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 38. “Project Runway” winner and designer Christian Soriano is 37. Actor Nathan Kress (“iCarly”) is 30.

