Today in Entertainment History: Milli Vanilli lost Grammy

On Nov. 19, 1964, The Beefeaters changed their name to The Byrds. In 1968, Diana Ross interrupted a set by The Supremes at the Royal Command Variety Performance in London to make a plea for racial harmony. The audience applauded for two minutes. In 1970, James Brown married his second wife, Dierdre Jenkins, at her home in South Carolina. They divorced in 1981. In 1979, Chuck Berry was released from a prison farm in California... READ MORE

In 1990, pop duo Milli Vanilli was stripped of its Grammy because other singers had lent their voices to the “Girl You Know It’s True” album.

In 1993, Nirvana taped an all-acoustic show in New York for “MTV Unplugged.” It aired a month later. The album version was a massive seller and won Nirvana their only Grammy.

In 2001, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland (WY’-land) was arrested in Las Vegas for domestic battery after getting into a fight with his wife. He later pleaded guilty and was ordered to undergo counseling.

In 2002, Michael Jackson dangled his baby son, nicknamed Blanket, over a fourth-floor balcony at a hotel in Berlin for fans waiting outside.

In 2005, musician Gary Glitter was arrested while trying to board a flight from Vietnam to Thailand. He was later convicted of child molestation.

Also in 2005, singer Christina Aguilera married music executive Jordan Bratman in California’s Napa Valley. They have since divorced.

Also in 2005, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley married Erin Sutton in Pasadena, California.

In 2017, country singer Mel Tillis died at the age of 85 in Ocala, Florida. He had dealt with intestinal issues for a year, but he died of respiratory failure.

Today’s Birthdays: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 86. Media mogul Ted Turner is 84. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 80. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 73. Actor Robert Beltran (“Big Love,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 69. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 68. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 67. Journalist Ann Curry is 66. Actor Allison Janney (“Mom,” “The West Wing”) is 63. Drummer Matt Sorum of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 62. Actor Meg Ryan is 61. Actor Jodie Foster is 60. Actor Terry Farrell (“Becker”) is 59. Actor Erika Alexander (“Living Single,” “The Cosby Show”) is 53. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra) is 53. Singer Tony Rich is 51. Singer Jason Albert of Heartland is 49. Country singer Billy Currington is 49. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 49. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 47. Rapper Lil’ Mo is 45. Actor Reid Scott (“Veep,” “My Boys”) is 45. Director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 43. Guitarist Browan Lollar of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 40. Actor Adam Driver (“Girls”) is 39. Country singer Cam is 38. Rapper Tyga is 33.

