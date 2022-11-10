Today in Entertainment History: “Sesame Street” debuted

On Nov. 10, 1938, Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” on network radio. In 1958, singers Sam Cooke and Lou Rawls were injured in an auto accident while on tour together. Their chauffeur was killed. In 1969, “Sesame Street” made its debut on PBS. Also in 1969, the album “Led Zeppelin 2” was certified gold.

On Nov. 10, 1938, Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” on network radio.

In 1958, singers Sam Cooke and Lou Rawls were injured in an auto accident while on tour together. Their chauffeur was killed.

In 1969, “Sesame Street” made its debut on PBS.

Also in 1969, the album “Led Zeppelin 2” was certified gold.

In 1976, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers began their first major tour, opening for Kiss.

In 1989, the first Career Achievement Awards were given out by the Rhythm and Blues Foundation in Washington. LaVern Baker, Percy Sledge and Mary Wells were among the recipients.

In 1992, a judge found Axl Rose guilty of assault and property damage in connection with a riot at a 1991 Guns N’ Roses concert near St. Louis. Rose’s sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation. Rose also was ordered to pay $10,000 each to five charities.

Today’s Birthdays: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 88. Actor Albert Hall (“Ally McBeal,” ″Beloved”) is 85. Country singer Donna Fargo is 81. Lyricist Tim Rice is 78. Actor Jack Scalia (skah-LEE’-ah) is 72. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 66. Actor Mackenzie Phillips (“One Day At A Time”) is 63. Actor Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) is 59. Comedian Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”) is 59. Actor Michael Jai (JY) White is 58. Country singer Chris Cagle is 54. Comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) is 54. Actor Ellen Pompeo (pom-PAY’-oh) (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 53. Actor Orny Adams (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 52. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 52. Rapper Warren G is 52. Actor Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn,” “The Shield”) is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 48. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 47. Rapper Eve is 44. Bassist Chris Joannou (joh-AN’-yoo) of Silverchair is 43. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 40. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 39. Actor Josh Peck (“Drake and Josh”) is 36. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 32. Actor Genevieve Buechner (BUK’-ner) (“UnREAL”) is 31. Actor Zoey Deutch (DOYCH) (“Vampire Academy”) is 28. Actor Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”) is 23. Actor Mackenzie Foy (“Twilight”) is 22.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.