Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
November 4, 2022 11:31 am
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 7, 2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $11,087,621; $246.63.

2. The Weeknd; $7,509,233; $159.66.

3. Elton John; $6,983,161; $160.33.

4. Lady Gaga; $6,018,899; $151.15.

5. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $5,329,243; $131.63.

6. Ed Sheeran; $4,652,376; $82.32.

7. Kenny Chesney; $4,535,800; $108.33.

8. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

9. Harry Styles; $2,592,817; $143.81.

10. Daddy Yankee; $2,371,787; $110.57.

11. Morgan Wallen; $2,210,067; $117.41.

12. Karol G; $2,152,916; $171.78.

13. My Chemical Romance; $1,864,182; $155.13.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,782,774; $141.27.

15. Post Malone; $1,742,427; $137.38.

16. Roger Waters; $1,618,846; $130.93.

17. Silk Sonic; $1,613,263; $312.78.

18. Iron Maiden; $1,521,700; $74.45.

19. Mary J. Blige; $1,477,923; $136.00.

20. Billie Eilish; $1,433,812; $103.51.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

