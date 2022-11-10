Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
November 10, 2022
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (November, 14) 2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,339,526; $207.34.

2. The Weeknd; $7,639,128; $161.61.

3. Elton John; $6,350,183; $163.09.

4. Lady Gaga; $6,087,868; $155.29.

5. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $5,078,880; $130.19.

6. Ed Sheeran; $4,877,713; $79.79.

7. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

8. Harry Styles; $2,700,420; $147.20.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,401,767; $107.78.

10. Morgan Wallen; $2,270,327; $120.66.

11. Karol G; $2,131,345; $169.75.

12. My Chemical Romance; $1,864,182; $155.13.

13. Kendrick Lamar; $1,778,358; $142.22.

14. Post Malone; $1,696,578; $134.36.

15. Roger Waters; $1,640,143; $132.45.

16. Mary J. Blige; $1,476,522; $135.02.

17. Billie Eilish; $1,433,812; $103.51.

18. Andrea Bocelli; $1,417,179; $132.57.

19. Lizzo; $1,383,105; $113.23.

20. Chris Stapleton; $1,326,051; $90.28.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Top Stories