US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
November 3, 2022 11:09 am
1 min read
      

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “No Plan B” by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte)

4. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh with Kathryn Adams Limbaugh and David Limbaugh (Threshold Editions)

7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

9. “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)

12. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

13. “The Rise of the Dragon” by George R. R. Martin, Elio M. García Jr. and Linda Antonsson (Ten Speed Press)

14. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

16. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

17. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

18. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J. K. Rowling; art by Jim Kay with Neil Packer

(Scholastic)

19. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

20. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

21. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

22. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

23. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

24. “Waypoints” by Sam Heughan (Voracious)

25. “November 9″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

Top Stories