US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 11:10 am
1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

3. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “Triple Cross, James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Surrender” by Bono (Knopf)

9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “No Plan B” by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte)

11. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

12. “The Bad Guys in the Others?!” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic)

13. “Racing the Light” by Robert Crais (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

15. “The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster)

16. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

17. “The Sour Grape” by Jory John; art by Pete Oswald (HarperCollins)

18. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

19. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh with Kathryn Adams Limbaugh and David Limbaugh (Threshold Editions)

20. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

21. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

22. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

23. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

24. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

25. “ Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J. K. Rowling; art by Jim Kay with Neil Packer

(Scholastic)

