On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 11:38 am
1 min read
      

1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside Books)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

...

READ MORE

1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside Books)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

        Insight by Salesforce: Increasingly, agency leadership is setting its sights on driving customer experience inward. Why? To improve employee engagement, job satisfaction and ability to deliver on mission. We take a look at efforts happening now at USDA, DHS and Interior.

5. “A Light in the Flame” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

6. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

7. “The Lost Metal” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

8. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

11. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

        Read more: Entertainment News

13. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

15. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

16. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

17. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

18. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss ( Random House)

19. “No Plan B” by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

20. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

21. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

22. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

23. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

24. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

25. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories