On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AFI Awards to honor ‘Avatar,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’

The Associated Press
December 9, 2022 1:00 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Next month’s AFI Awards will honor films including the “Avatar” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and popular television series like “Abbott Elementary,” “Better Call Saul” and “The White Lotus.”

The American Film Institute announced its slate of honorees Friday ahead of its gala luncheon on Jan. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

The institute selects 10 movies and shows for its ceremony, which honors projects deemed among the best of the year...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Next month’s AFI Awards will honor films including the “Avatar” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and popular television series like “Abbott Elementary,” “Better Call Saul” and “The White Lotus.”

The American Film Institute announced its slate of honorees Friday ahead of its gala luncheon on Jan. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

The institute selects 10 movies and shows for its ceremony, which honors projects deemed among the best of the year culturally and artistically.

Additional film honorees are: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,”“The Fabelmans,”“Nope,”“She Said,”“Tár,”“The Woman King” and “Women Talking.”

        Insight by Risk Recon, a Mastercard Company: Software supply chair risk management isn’t just for DoD and the Intelligence Community anymore. Get a primer on implementing SCRM from CISA’s Bob Costello, OMB’s Chris DeRusha and State’s Zetra Batiste. Download today!

The other television series being honored are: “The Bear,” Hacks,” Mo,” “Pachinko,” “Reservation Dogs,” Severance” and “Somebody Somewhere.”

A special award will be given to “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two men whose friendship falls apart.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|15 Nevada Digital Government Summit
12|15 Dashboard in a Day - P3 Adaptive
12|15 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories