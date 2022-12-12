Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:15 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 12, 2022 12:15 am
< a min read
      

Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms
‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ tie for LA critics’ top award
With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row
Review: Broadway’s ‘Some Like It Hot’ blazes righteous path
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
‘Aftersun,’ ‘Banshees’ lead AP’s best films of 2022
Tabloids fume, many in...

READ MORE

Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms

‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ tie for LA critics’ top award

With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row

Review: Broadway’s ‘Some Like It Hot’ blazes righteous path

Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

‘Aftersun,’ ‘Banshees’ lead AP’s best films of 2022

Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series

Jury goes a week with no verdict at Weinstein rape trial

Ukrainian youth choir defies war with messages of freedom

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News