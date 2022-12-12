AP Top Entertainment News at 12:15 a.m. EST

Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms
‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ tie for LA critics’ top award
With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row
Review: Broadway’s ‘Some Like It Hot’ blazes righteous path
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
‘Aftersun,’ ‘Banshees’ lead AP’s best films of 2022
Tabloids fume, many in...
READ MORE
Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms
‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ tie for LA critics’ top award
With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row
Review: Broadway’s ‘Some Like It Hot’ blazes righteous path
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
‘Aftersun,’ ‘Banshees’ lead AP’s best films of 2022
Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series
Jury goes a week with no verdict at Weinstein rape trial
Ukrainian youth choir defies war with messages of freedom
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.