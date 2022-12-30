AP Top Entertainment News at 12:24 a.m. EST

Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
The TV shows, movies on celebrities’ own winter watchlists
Pelé, who died at 82, was a sports star and cultural icon
Movies, music and TV helped Pelé to even more stardom
Ian Tyson, half of Ian & Sylvia folk duo, dies at age 89
Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87
Family files missing persons report for...
READ MORE
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
The TV shows, movies on celebrities’ own winter watchlists
Pelé, who died at 82, was a sports star and cultural icon
Movies, music and TV helped Pelé to even more stardom
Ian Tyson, half of Ian & Sylvia folk duo, dies at age 89
Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87
Family files missing persons report for Theophilus London
Maria Bakalova wants to make you feel something
‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth
Edie Landau, TV and film producer, dies at 95
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.