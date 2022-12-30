AP Top Entertainment News at 12:24 a.m. EST

Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81

The TV shows, movies on celebrities’ own winter watchlists

Pelé, who died at 82, was a sports star and cultural icon

Movies, music and TV helped Pelé to even more stardom

Ian Tyson, half of Ian & Sylvia folk duo, dies at age 89

Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87

Family files missing persons report for...

READ MORE