AP Top Entertainment News at 1:52 a.m. EST

The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
‘It’s fate.’ 40 years later, Ke Huy Quan is a star, again
‘Top Gun’ named best film by National Board of Review
Celine Dion cancels shows because of stiff person syndrome
PHOTOS: The highs and lows of entertainment’s 2022 comeback
K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa’s moon trip
Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild’s David O. Selznick Award
Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series
Review: ‘The Whale’ is a hard but astounding film to watch
Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes as it returns to NBC
