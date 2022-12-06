AP Top Entertainment News at 3:29 a.m. EST

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison

Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records

Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years

Lost Stephen Sondheim musical reveals insight into a giant

The women at the center of Harvey Weinstein’s LA rape trial

New this week: Will Smith, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘George & Tammy’ READ MORE