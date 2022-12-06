AP Top Entertainment News at 3:29 a.m. EST

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years
Lost Stephen Sondheim musical reveals insight into a giant
The women at the center of Harvey Weinstein’s LA rape trial
New this week: Will Smith, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘George & Tammy’
READ MORE
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years
Lost Stephen Sondheim musical reveals insight into a giant
The women at the center of Harvey Weinstein’s LA rape trial
New this week: Will Smith, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘George & Tammy’
Lawyer: Man charged in Takeoff killing says he’s innocent
Review: A Sugarplum Fairy waves a sweet ‘Nutcracker’ goodbye
‘Road Trippin’ — Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil 2023 tour
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.