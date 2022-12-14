AP Top Entertainment News at 6:35 a.m. EST

‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Iron Man’ added to film registry

Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

AP’s top albums 2022: ‘Renaissance,’ ‘Motomami,’ Bad Bunny

Megan Thee Stallion faces down Tory Lanez at shooting trial

Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron float on in ‘Way of Water’

AP Top Songs of 2022: ‘Bad Habit,’ ‘Unholy,’ ‘Cuff It’

Review: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen...

READ MORE