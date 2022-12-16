AP Top Entertainment News at 5:42 a.m. EST

4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Daryl McCormack’s grand year
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Joaquina Kalukango, in paradise
‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ to feature Duran Duran, New Edition
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Tobe Nwigwe lives with purpose
Trevor Noah goes for a threepeat of Grammy Award hosting
Q&A: Roger Deakins on cinema’s past and future
READ MORE
4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Daryl McCormack’s grand year
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Joaquina Kalukango, in paradise
‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ to feature Duran Duran, New Edition
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Tobe Nwigwe lives with purpose
Trevor Noah goes for a threepeat of Grammy Award hosting
Q&A: Roger Deakins on cinema’s past and future
An 84-year-old filmmaker looks into a donkey’s soul in ‘EO’
The AP names its nine Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.