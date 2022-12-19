AP Top Entertainment News at 9:19 a.m. EST

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails
Germany’s Merkel offers her thoughts on Wagner’s Ring cycle
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons
Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes...
READ MORE
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails
Germany’s Merkel offers her thoughts on Wagner’s Ring cycle
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons
Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Tenoch Huerta, a global hero
Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.