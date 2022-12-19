On Air: For Your Benefit
AP Top Entertainment News at 9:19 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 19, 2022 9:19 am
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails
Germany’s Merkel offers her thoughts on Wagner’s Ring cycle
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons
Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes...

