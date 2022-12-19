AP Top Entertainment News at 9:19 a.m. EST

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails

Germany’s Merkel offers her thoughts on Wagner’s Ring cycle

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies

Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons

Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes... READ MORE

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails

Germany’s Merkel offers her thoughts on Wagner’s Ring cycle

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies

Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons

Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Tenoch Huerta, a global hero

Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.