AP Top Entertainment News at 7:11 a.m. EST

‘Top Gun,’ ‘Black Panther’ advance in Oscars shortlist

An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars

Paul Bettany explores being art star Andy Warhol on Broadway

Q&A: Baumbach finds a cinematic playground in ‘White Noise’

Chance the Rapper to bring free concert, festival to Ghana

Review: In ‘Corsage,’ a real-life empress gets a new story

1 woman’s story of rape convinced all Weinstein trial jurors

Megan Thee...

READ MORE