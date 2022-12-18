AP Top Entertainment News at 7:41 a.m. EST

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Tenoch Huerta, a global hero
Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion
Woman injured in London concert crowd crush dies in hospital
Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says
Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with ‘The...
READ MORE
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Tenoch Huerta, a global hero
Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion
Woman injured in London concert crowd crush dies in hospital
Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says
Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with ‘The Recruit’
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Part of haul from 2019 German museum jewelry heist recovered
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.