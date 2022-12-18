AP Top Entertainment News at 7:41 a.m. EST

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Tenoch Huerta, a global hero

Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Woman injured in London concert crowd crush dies in hospital

Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says

Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with ‘The...

READ MORE