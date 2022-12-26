AP Top Entertainment News at 9:23 a.m. EST

‘Avatar’ sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office

Maxi Jazz, front man for British band Faithless, dead at 65

Actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 1-7

King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech

LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Radical dialogue and open roads in ‘Women Talking’

Trial in shooting...

READ MORE