Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:55 am
1 min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Lensa AI: Photo & Video Editor, Prisma labs, inc.

2. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

3. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. FOX Sports: Watch Live, FOX Sports Interactive

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Google, Google LLC

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Moncage, X.D. Network Inc.

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Google Chrome, Google LLC

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Disney+, Disney

8. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

9. Number Master: Run and merge, KAYAC Inc.

10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

