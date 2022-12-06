Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: All About Data
The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:56 am
US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny – 9781250145314 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. Just One Taste by Carly Phillips – 9781685590093 – (CP Publishing)

6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Leopard’s Scar by Christine Feehan – 9780593439203 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818553 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver – 9780063251991 – (Harper)

Top Stories