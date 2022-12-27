Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. State of Shock (First Family Series, Book 4) by Marie Force – 9781958035085 – (HTJB, Inc.) 2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books) 3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books) READ MORE

1. State of Shock (First Family Series, Book 4) by Marie Force – 9781958035085 – (HTJB, Inc.)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Queen of Myth and Monsters by Scarlett St. Clair – 9781728259666 – (Sourcebooks)

6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Mad Honey by Jennifer Finney Boylan & Jodi Picoult – 9781984818393 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver – 9780063251991 – (Harper)

