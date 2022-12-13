Apple-Movies-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
December 13, 2022
Movies US charts:

1. Black Adam

2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Triangle of Sadness

5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. She Said

7. Elf (2003)

8. Smile

9. Ticket to Paradise

10. The Holiday

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Poker Face

2. Tár

3. Decision to Leave

4. Something in the Dirt

5. Medieval

6. Looking For Her

7. The Harbinger

8. Pan’s Labyrinth

9. Christmas Bloody Christmas

10. On The Line

