Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
2. The Woman King
3. The Fabelmans
Movies US charts:
1. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
2. The Woman King
3. The Fabelmans
4. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
5. Top Gun: Maverick
6. Elf (2003)
7. Triangle of Sadness
8. Black Adam
9. Avatar
10. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Fabelmans
2. Apocalypto
3. Poker Face
4. Tár
5. Missing 411: The UFO Connection
6. Spirited Away
7. The Eternal Daughter
8. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
9. Looking For Her
10. Decision to Leave
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.