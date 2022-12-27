Apple-Movies-Top-10

On Air: Off The Shelf
The Associated Press
December 27, 2022 11:37 am
Movies US charts:

1. Violent Night

2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Die Hard

5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. Elf (2003)

7. Knives Out

8. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10. The Holiday

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Fabelmans

2. Spoiler Alert

3. Tár

4. Poker Face

5. Aftersun

6. Medieval

7. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

8. The Eternal Daughter

9. The Place Beyond the Pines

10. Spirited Away

