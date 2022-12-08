On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder

The Associated Press
December 8, 2022 9:19 am
< a min read
      

Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

In an emotional video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said Stiff Person Syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the...

READ MORE

Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

In an emotional video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said Stiff Person Syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.

Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her “Courage” tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled.

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

“I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 Q4 Deltek GovWin IQ Customer Town Hall
12|14 Dashboard in a Day - Softcrylic
12|14 Dashboard In A Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories